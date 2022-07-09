Sprott (NYSE:SII) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Financial Comparison

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get X Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for X Financial and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sprott has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.51%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than X Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $569.07 million 0.25 $129.52 million $2.16 1.24 Sprott $164.65 million 5.54 $33.19 million $1.43 24.52

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 21.82% 20.05% 10.33% Sprott 25.22% 12.42% 9.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprott beats X Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

X Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.