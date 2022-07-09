Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $25,854.85 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $43,236.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,555 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $90,672.05.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $42,876.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $63,441.00.

SPT opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 1.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

