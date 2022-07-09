Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. 3,927,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.