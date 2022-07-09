StarterCoin (STAC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StarterCoin (STAC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,382.73 and $27.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StarterCoin Profile

STAC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

