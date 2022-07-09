Stellar Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $137.82 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00556238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,076,251,174 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

