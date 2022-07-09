StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

