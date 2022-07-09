StockNews.com Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.55.

RACE stock opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

