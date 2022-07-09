Stratos Market Capitalization Hits $3.85 Million (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Stratos has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Stratos has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $369,124.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00558632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

