Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Stryker worth $351,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.88. 854,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

