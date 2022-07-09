Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.18. 3,464,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,844. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.05. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

