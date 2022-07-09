Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

NUE stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,501. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

