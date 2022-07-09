Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,497. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.