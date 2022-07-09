Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.07. 1,987,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.67. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

