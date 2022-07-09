Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 244 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.68.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $149.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

