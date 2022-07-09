Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $18.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $752.29. 33,951,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,544,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $879.81. The company has a market cap of $779.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

