Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $540,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. 6,589,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,099,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

