Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,646,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 81,950 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $364,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.46. 5,615,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,238. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

