Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $504.02 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,577,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,023,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.68. 1,711,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,518. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.83 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.35 and a 200-day moving average of $311.24. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

