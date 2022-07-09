Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 124,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Oracle worth $383,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 4,923,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,365,688. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

