Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 139,312 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139,312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lowe’s Companies worth $409,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,500. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

