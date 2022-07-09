Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 168,467 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,693,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 168,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $641,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 13,100,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,729,894. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

