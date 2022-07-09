Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 168,918 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,870,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of AT&T worth $469,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,348,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,997,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

