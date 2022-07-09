Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 171,826 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Intuit worth $488,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.81. 1,172,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

