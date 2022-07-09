Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 2,285 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 167.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average of $157.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

