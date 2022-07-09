Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 3,275 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 163.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Copart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

