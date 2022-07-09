Suncoast Equity Management Acquires New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

ADP opened at $217.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

