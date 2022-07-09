Suncoast Equity Management Has $62.46 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 9.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $62,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $279.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.67. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.