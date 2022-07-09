Suncoast Equity Management Sells 9,739 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 3.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

