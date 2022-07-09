Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.00.

TSE:SU opened at C$42.43 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.51.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

