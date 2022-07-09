Sunland Group Limited (SDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.81, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Sunland Group
