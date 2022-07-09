Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

