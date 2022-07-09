SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Up 11.6% This Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $639,715.83 and $240.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00558680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033796 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,052,746 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

