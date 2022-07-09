SuperLauncher Market Cap Reaches $639,715.83 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $639,715.83 and approximately $240.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00558680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033796 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,052,746 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

