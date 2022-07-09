SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.60

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.63. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 31,910 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get SurgePays alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.