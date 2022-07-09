Swap (XWP) Hits One Day Volume of $6.00

Swap (XWP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Swap has a market capitalization of $71,290.30 and approximately $6.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swap has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015358 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,468,315 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.