Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.06

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.06 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 28.40 ($0.34). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 26.90 ($0.33), with a volume of 1,685,376 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.35.

Get Synairgen alerts:

About Synairgen (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.