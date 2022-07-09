SYNC Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00218807 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001049 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00382957 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,249,463 coins and its circulating supply is 117,810,722 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

