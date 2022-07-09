T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading Up 1.5%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

