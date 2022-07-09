Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TALS. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.77. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $17.48.
About Talaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
