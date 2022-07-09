TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $318.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.39. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.