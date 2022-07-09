TAP Consulting LLC Has $461,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% during the fourth quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.97. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.