TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.03 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

