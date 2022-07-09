TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 1,369 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $402.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.14 and its 200 day moving average is $442.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

