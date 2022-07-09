TAP Consulting LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

