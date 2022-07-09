TAP Consulting LLC Sells 21,934 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

