TAP Consulting LLC Sells 4,494 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

