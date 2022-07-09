TAP Consulting LLC Sells 80,739 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,739 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

