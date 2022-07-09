Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.69. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

