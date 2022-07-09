Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NYSE TISI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Team has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

