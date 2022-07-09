Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of TCYSF stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

